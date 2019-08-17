As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Alta Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Coatue Management Has Raised Intuit (INTU) Holding

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 442.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 913,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.67M, up from 206,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 37.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 58,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.67M, up from 155,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,891 shares. North Star Investment stated it has 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 10,520 were accumulated by Fort L P. First Republic Inv stated it has 34,115 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Strum And Towne owns 1,586 shares. Van Hulzen Asset invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Qci Asset Mngmt New York owns 320 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 0.16% or 2,992 shares. Epoch Prtnrs accumulated 0.03% or 22,717 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok reported 20,921 shares stake. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mufg Americas Holding Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.23% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc by 11,442 shares to 6,564 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,436 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,221 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.29% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 699,166 shares. 19,487 are owned by Hayek Kallen. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 11,983 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service accumulated 1,634 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 38,632 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.35% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Newman Dignan Sheerar has invested 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company owns 0.74% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 26,086 shares. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 6,435 shares. Schmidt P J Management has 3,671 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank owns 33,554 shares. 5,127 are owned by Whalerock Point Prns Limited Com.

More news for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 27, 2019 is yet another important article.