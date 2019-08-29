As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, New South Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Shares Rose, Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Increased Holding

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 26,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 686,651 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.95 million, down from 713,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $8.84 during the last trading session, reaching $284.9. About 858,871 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 163,000 shares as the company's stock rose 19.36% . The hedge fund held 779,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88M, up from 616,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 129,146 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,420 were reported by Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Homrich Berg has 3,362 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 98,285 shares. Mairs And Pwr reported 2,060 shares stake. Capital Advisors Ok has invested 0.54% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.4% or 581,382 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs holds 3.69% or 41,553 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 100,521 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 1,505 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 2.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 162,031 shares. Kingfisher Lc accumulated 5,101 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Lc invested in 1.32% or 8,918 shares. Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,375 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mgmt holds 19,487 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.73 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.