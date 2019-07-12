As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Has Lifted by $2.76 Million Its Holding; Jrm Investment Counsel Has Cut Position in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by $951,054

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 73,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,133 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 275,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 284,875 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 9.69% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 384.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 2,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $290.82. About 1.23M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares to 142,177 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.95% or 456,640 shares. 2,800 are owned by Lsv Asset. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 76,036 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Com. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 357,832 shares. Iberiabank owns 40,339 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bernzott Cap owns 30,381 shares. Assetmark reported 0.01% stake. 2,303 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 1,624 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rockland Co holds 54,571 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $136.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,750 shares to 17,695 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.06M for 15.72 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Arista Networks, Carlyle, F5 Networks, Intuit, Salesforce, Viacom, Viking Therapeutics, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Has Room To Run – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Trenton, NJ – PR Newswire” on October 19, 2018. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate: Green Sprouts Trumps Securities Doubts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth REIT Q2 FFO drops on increased vacancies, share issuances – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.