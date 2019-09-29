As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Inverness Counsel Lowered Stake by $38.91 Million; As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Its Stake by $3.08 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 82.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 132,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 28,555 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, down from 161,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.11M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 14,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 161,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.69 million, down from 176,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 146,615 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Rev $357M-$367M; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.95 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,389 shares to 266,315 shares, valued at $38.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac/Interactive Corp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 19,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Scotia Capital has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Australia-based Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Whittier Of Nevada owns 0.41% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 19,810 shares. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 1,256 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 10,083 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Llc has 28,507 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 8,606 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 1,050 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management owns 150 shares. Grimes And Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,094 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.41% or 534,585 shares. Argent reported 17,274 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Trustco Bank Corporation N Y has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Stephens Ar holds 11,865 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 995 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Kansas-based Waddell And Reed has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 2.37% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 131,622 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 29,353 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 17,121 shares. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 10,035 shares. 25,378 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,557 shares. Davy Asset Management Limited holds 0.28% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 4,226 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc has invested 0.04% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Co holds 529 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westfield Capital Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.86M for 21.38 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why WEX Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WEX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Corporate Payments Division Launches New Vertical Dedicated to Financial Institutions – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Robert Deshaies Appointed President, WEX’s Health Division – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.