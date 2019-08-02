As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Holder Northstar Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $354,900; Ellington Management Group Has Increased Its Holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $1.78 Million

Northstar Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 29,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, down from 30,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $792.21. About 390,333 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE WINS DISMISSAL OF INVESTOR LAWSUIT OVER OUTBREAKS OF FOOD-BORNE ILLNESSES -NEW YORK COURT RULING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 14/03/2018 – Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 19/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $235

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Hartung Jack also sold $4.34M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Monday, February 11.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,275 shares to 16,225 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (NYSE:HLF) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

