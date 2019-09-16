As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Colony Group Has Upped Holding by $1.74 Million; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Boosted Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 389.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 204,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 257,392 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81 million, up from 52,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 420,837 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video); 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 145.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 5,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 10,019 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, up from 4,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $294.99. About 185,994 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95,911 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 5,375 shares. Canal Insurance has invested 1.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 36,882 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Loomis Sayles & LP invested in 0.01% or 14,201 shares. Smithfield holds 0.21% or 6,968 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Co has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The New York-based Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 3.42% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sigma Planning Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Advsrs has 140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Field & Main Bank invested in 2,568 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 994,458 shares.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap Value Index (IJS) by 7,042 shares to 123,747 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 14,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,947 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 21,028 shares to 44,560 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 48,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,333 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).