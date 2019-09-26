As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Value Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lifted Stake by $351,600; Verizon (VZ) Market Valuation Declined While C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Stake by $376,770

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 14,970 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 8,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 4.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,864 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 8,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $287.88. About 1.17M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7,685 shares to 7,820 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,390 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oppenheimer Upgrades Verizon, Downgrades T-Mobile – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa, France-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Credit Capital Invests Limited reported 3.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Cap Mngmt holds 0.3% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 15,698 shares. 5,507 are held by Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 17,424 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement invested in 0% or 4,962 shares. Captrust owns 257,651 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Llc owns 600,775 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Caprock Gru invested in 40,042 shares. Country Club Na reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 15,679 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 204,545 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co holds 12,274 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mgmt holds 18,966 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 17,407 shares to 7,900 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Cap Incorporated invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 316,831 shares. The Singapore-based Temasek (Private) has invested 3.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Ltd has invested 1.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Clean Yield holds 4,042 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 21 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 11,865 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 90,313 shares. Parsec invested in 0.04% or 2,127 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability has 735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Woodstock owns 17,440 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Heritage Invsts Management Corp reported 34,043 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 257,432 shares. Brighton Jones, Washington-based fund reported 2,550 shares.