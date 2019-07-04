As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Position; As Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Lowered Holding by $520,000

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 12.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,742 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 16,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 43,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 164,711 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on August, 5. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Five9 Stock Popped Today – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Five9 (FIVN) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9: A Beautiful Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Five9 Is Trading Sideways, But For How Long? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher files for mixed shelf offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $18.60 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.