As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.73 Million Its Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Raised Its Holding in Dominion Energy (D) as Share Value Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 62,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 5.33 million shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,832 shares to 12,871 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).