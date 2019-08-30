As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder David R Rahn & Associates Boosted Its Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Zuckerman Investment Group Trimmed Holding by $10.20 Million

David R Rahn & Associates Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $286.48. About 994,038 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 2.30 million shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 302 shares. Rivulet Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.78 million shares. Alps Advisors has 3,933 shares. Amer International has invested 0.05% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 31,309 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 12,600 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cleararc Capital has 5,790 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Country Club Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, World Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 15,595 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Guardian Cap LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Dynamic Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2,615 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.