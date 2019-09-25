As Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding; Danaher (DHR) Holding Upped by Carderock Capital Management Inc

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (TMO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 30,616 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.99 million, down from 33,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $285.16. About 1.41 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 46,099 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59 million, up from 42,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $144.55. About 2.65 million shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Provides Update on 1Q 2018 Fincl Performance

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,630 shares to 57,165 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,927 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.75 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $562.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Corporate Bond Etf by 33,426 shares to 339,146 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond Etf by 40,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com (NYSE:JWN).