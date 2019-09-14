As Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Increased Position; Bridgecreek Investment Management Decreased Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $541,800 as Shares Rose

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 6,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 3,789 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 4,730 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 3,550 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Winslow Cap Lc reported 943,418 shares. 510 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Moreover, Fiera Capital Corp has 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 119,336 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 528 shares. The Connecticut-based Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed Investments holds 31,669 shares. Covington Mngmt accumulated 36,252 shares. Westpac Bk invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 7,955 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 0.09% stake. Illinois-based Interocean Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46M and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares to 243,046 shares, valued at $16.03B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs Etf (GLD) by 3,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,161 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 50,000 shares to 412,075 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55M for 19.69 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.