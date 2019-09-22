As Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lowered by $1.39 Million Its Holding; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Has Lifted Its Aaon (AAON) Holding by $16.26 Million; Shares Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Aaon Inc (AAON) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 325,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228.94M, up from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aaon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 201,661 shares traded or 52.14% up from the average. AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has risen 38.61% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AAON News: 06/03/2018 Aaon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – AAON Announces Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – DJ AAON Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAON); 03/05/2018 – AAON Inc. 1Q EPS 8c; 23/03/2018 – AAON Announces Price Increase; 18/05/2018 – Aaon Raises Semi-Annual Dividend to 16c Vs. 13c; 18/05/2018 – AAON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 13C, EST. 15C; 16/03/2018 – AAON REPORTS OFFICER RESIGNATION; 03/05/2018 – AAON 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – AAON Federal Corporate Tax Rate Cut to 21% From 35% After Bonuses Paid to Employees

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) by 87.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 86,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.69% . The hedge fund held 12,942 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211,000, down from 99,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 208,598 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 10.59% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COP; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single Inhaler Triple Therapy FF/U; 23/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Reports Positive New Data from Multiple Studies of VIBATIV® (telavancin) at 2018 ECCMID™ Conference; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Compared Trelegy Ellipta to Relvar/Breo Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta; 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded Indication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD; 11/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva’s Breo Ellipta Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA HIGHLIGHTS SUBMISSION OF REGULATORY APPLICATION IN JAPAN FOR ONCE-DAILY SINGLE INHALER TRIPLE THERAPY FF/UMEC/Vl FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 27/03/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Theravance Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) At US$45.39? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AAON Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AAON Voted â€œProduct of the Yearâ€ by Consulting-Specifying Engineer Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AAON Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aaon (AAON) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold AAON shares while 43 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 37.51 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 14,305 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 27,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And has 0% invested in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) for 34 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Invesco has 101,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 609,257 shares or 0.06% of the stock. M&T Bancshares invested in 22,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.01% in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 14,061 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $119.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 105,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 28,791 shares to 223,404 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp (NYSE:SSW) by 37,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.73, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold TBPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 3.09% more from 33.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial reported 461,560 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 92,483 shares. 289 are held by Whittier Trust. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% or 1,066 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 62,600 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 8.28 million shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 18,692 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Blackrock Inc reported 3.83 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Incorporated has 0% invested in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Legal And General Grp Inc Plc invested in 20,790 shares. 553,629 were accumulated by Northern Tru. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 938,504 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 5,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.