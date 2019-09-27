As Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Stock Value Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted Holding; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Ashfield Capital Partners Raised Stake by $3.47 Million

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc bought 9,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06 million, up from 18,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $392.92. About 862,295 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 06/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Delivers First HC-130J Combat King II To California Air National Guard; 15/03/2018 – LMT: A US military HH-60 helicopter has “gone down” in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according two US defense officials; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed teams up with more German firms on military helicopter bid; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 85.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 239,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The institutional investor held 517,991 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, up from 278,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 4.61 million shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Enters Into Label Negotiations With FDA for TX-004HR; 11/04/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA FOR TX-001HR; 23/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Comments on Media Reports Regarding TX-004HR; 08/03/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW IS OCTOBER 28, 2018 FOR TX-001HR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Anticipates IMVEXXY Will Be Available for Comml Distribution in July; 23/05/2018 – TXMD/@TradeHawk: $TXMD Hmmm TherapeuticsMD Imvexxy TX-001HR web site just went live; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,070 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider Bernick Brian bought $28,700. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $29,300 was made by Milligan John C.K. IV on Friday, August 16. 5,000 shares valued at $15,200 were bought by Thompson Tommy G on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2019: ONCS, TXMD, ABT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TherapeuticsMD: The Future Still Looks Bright – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TherapeuticsMD: Q2 Earnings Reveal Commercial Progress – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/17/2019: MASI,TXMD,ONCS – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,537 shares to 32,626 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,772 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold TXMD shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 180.50 million shares or 2.22% less from 184.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Lc owns 541,815 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Blackrock has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. 1492 Ltd Com invested in 1.58% or 650,819 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 94,525 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 74,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 21.15M shares. 18,656 were reported by Gagnon Securities Lc. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability Company holds 560,696 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 19.90 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% or 21.97M shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 167,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 14.56M shares stake. 15,161 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chantilly contractor acquires next-gen weapons company – Washington Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeingâ€™s Caret lands again on Fortune list of most powerful women – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 69,848 shares. Indiana Trust And Investment Mngmt holds 0.17% or 872 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company holds 1,932 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Van Eck Assocs Corp has 511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Financial Inc owns 3,558 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 433 were reported by Csat Investment Advisory Lp. Sol Cap reported 0.26% stake. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 79,900 shares stake. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 13,314 shares. Diversified Trust owns 1,205 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.08% or 28,361 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 79,921 shares. Palladium Prns Lc stated it has 28,631 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $937.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Prn) (VTI) by 3,614 shares to 26,265 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (Prn) (VEA) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,500 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.