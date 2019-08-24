As Therapeuticsmd (TXMD) Stock Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Holding; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.57 Million; Share Price Rose

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 8,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,549 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.99 million, down from 139,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 23/03/2018 – Apple reportedly unveiling a cheaper iPad next week. via @verge; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (TXMD) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.29% . The institutional investor held 120,393 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586.31M, up from 110,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Therapeuticsmd Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $658.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 1.91 million shares traded. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NYSEMKT:TXMD) has declined 61.05% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TXMD News: 07/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application (NDA) And Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) Date For TX-001HR; 23/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANTICIPATES FDA ACTION TO OCCUR ON PDUFA DATE; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, Due to Menopause; 16/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces Investor and Analyst Day on June 4; 11/04/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC – PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA’S REVIEW OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR TX-004HR IS MAY 29, 2018; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD INC TXMD.O – ANTICIPATES THAT IMVEXXY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR COMMERCIAL DISTRIBUTION IN JULY; 30/05/2018 – FDA executes a 180 on TherapeuticsMD therapy, handing it an OK – and stoking concerns about political influence $TXMD; 16/05/2018 – TikaMobile Selected by TherapeuticsMD as Business Intelligence Platform Provider; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Co reported 128,757 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 178,874 shares. Community Tru & Inv stated it has 142,551 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maplelane Ltd Co owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hl Ltd Liability stated it has 1.57M shares. Horizon Invests has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torch Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 40,586 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs accumulated 2.16% or 1.19M shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon owns 43.32M shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 42,248 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 50,527 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,545 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 116,701 shares. 95,633 are held by Kemnay Advisory Svcs.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,196 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 1,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,501 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TXMD shares while 28 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 184.60 million shares or 0.67% more from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Communication owns 92 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) owns 6,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Lc owns 11,600 shares. First Eagle Inv Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0% in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD). 3.04M are held by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Weiss Multi holds 50,000 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 19,156 shares. Principal stated it has 54,729 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 18,656 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 40,673 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 74,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $328,189 activity. $15,200 worth of stock was bought by Thompson Tommy G on Friday, August 9. 52,405 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares with value of $155,119 were bought by Finizio Robert G. Collins Cooper C. also bought $99,870 worth of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) on Monday, May 13. The insider Milligan John C.K. IV bought 10,000 shares worth $29,300.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 12 shares to 16 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 25,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,241 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (Prn).