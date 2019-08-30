As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Westchester Capital Management Trimmed by $52.08 Million Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Norris Perne & French Llp Raised Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 6,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,947 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37M, up from 103,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.12. About 2.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret)

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 2.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation by 119,986 shares to 950,000 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Capital Mngmt owns 9,320 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2.78 million shares. Seizert Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,294 shares. Money Management Limited Liability Co holds 3.34% or 54,129 shares. 3,908 are owned by Diversified Trust Com. Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.58 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parthenon Lc accumulated 6,344 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 227,655 shares. Churchill Management reported 0.27% stake. Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barton Invest Mgmt holds 0.11% or 6,179 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Com reported 0.29% stake. Smith Salley And Assoc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,021 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: CMG, SBUX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,728 are held by Pathstone Family Office. 21,621 were accumulated by Cambridge Advsr Incorporated. Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 2.52% or 45,988 shares. Madison Invest Holdings Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Amg Natl Trust National Bank reported 3,030 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo stated it has 141,536 shares. Van Strum And Towne owns 38,224 shares or 3.98% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 1.03% or 678,911 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,000 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Comgest Global Invsts Sas. Wealth Planning holds 1.41% or 15,384 shares. Fosun International invested in 0.04% or 4,265 shares. Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connable Office Inc invested in 0.63% or 23,245 shares. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 23,988 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.