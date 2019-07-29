As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Westchester Capital Management Decreased Stake by $52.08 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Park Circle Co Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple gets serious about hunting down peeping drones; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video)

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier owns 277,487 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. 1,878 were reported by Piershale Fincl Grp Incorporated. Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas has invested 2.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peoples Serv Corp accumulated 9,876 shares or 0.56% of the stock. National Bank Of The West invested in 0.41% or 31,760 shares. 774,643 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Moreover, Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,806 shares. Netherlands-based Pggm has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Grp has invested 0.39% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 13,268 are held by Jump Trading Lc. Barnett & Co Inc holds 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 679 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability owns 12,320 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,885 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris International Plc by 217,006 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $98.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc. by 219,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 126,851 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.75% or 18,219 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 217,803 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 857,024 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Copeland Capital Ltd Company reported 19,801 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Wealth has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Company has 2.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,564 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.19% or 37,367 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management Rech reported 1,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has 73,181 shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Notis has 3.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 34,346 shares. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt has 4.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.10 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.66B for 24.73 P/E if the $2.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.