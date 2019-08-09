As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $618,603; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Cleararc Capital Trimmed Stake

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 226,036 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, up from 220,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 6.70M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 16.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 10,267 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.53% or 83,588 shares. 104,740 are held by Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 2.66% or 89,699 shares. Arcadia Management Mi owns 100 shares. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas owns 158,586 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,685 were reported by Cohen Lawrence B. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 1.79 million shares. Amer Century owns 5.63M shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 0.27% stake. Peak Asset Management Lc has 99,592 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,924 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management holds 2,487 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 2,465 shares to 1,630 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,136 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,139 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Or holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 83,466 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 73,244 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Sabal has 3.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 295,242 shares. Vermont-based Maple Mgmt Inc has invested 5.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc accumulated 113,333 shares. Mig reported 5,441 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 67,600 are owned by Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Corporation. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 1.99% or 1.93M shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 38,911 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap has invested 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commercial Bank Of The West has 2.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,792 shares. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

