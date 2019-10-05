As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Price Rose, St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its Stake; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Holding

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE MEETS WITH BILL GATES, JEFF BEZOS, SATYA NADELLA; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta The delivery partnership is picking up steam; 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 28,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 222,823 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.12 million, down from 251,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 1.52M shares or 1.69% of the stock. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability has invested 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,076 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 21,461 shares or 3% of its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Rbf Llc. Moreover, Pacific Glob Inv has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,762 shares. 54,683 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. Bank & Trust Of The West invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,592 shares. Moreover, Oarsman Cap Inc has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,030 shares. Perkins Coie reported 349 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,810 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 4.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Square Limited Company owns 1,187 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,003 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon Is Now Taking Renewable Energy Seriously – Motley Fool” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8,824 shares to 11,359 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 24,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).