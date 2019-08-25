As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Rose, Westchester Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cummins Ord (CMI) as Stock Price Declined

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73M, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS) by 207,600 shares to 296,200 shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 985,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fincl Svcs Inc has invested 3.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 23,025 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.56% or 899,287 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore accumulated 98,741 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mngmt owns 2.78M shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guyasuta Investment Advsr stated it has 9,225 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 121,555 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 6,493 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Interstate Bancorp reported 2.5% stake. S Muoio & Limited Company invested in 0.56% or 5,480 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability stated it has 10.86 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Meritage Mgmt reported 47,918 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking Corp owns 286,808 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 40,870 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm holds 0.35% or 439,590 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 466,905 shares. Coastline accumulated 5,680 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc holds 0.19% or 3,600 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc owns 20,139 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 201,922 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Wright Invsts Service Inc invested in 0.21% or 3,293 shares. 137,415 were reported by Smead Cap Management. Manchester Management Limited Company holds 1,615 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Swiss Savings Bank reported 509,719 shares. Tiemann Inv Ltd reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mengis Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,650 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 2,186 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. National Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,512 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.