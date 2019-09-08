As The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, St James Investment Company Has Cut Stake by $466,977; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Declined, Ashford Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.05 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 251,358 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91 million, down from 255,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Ashford Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 257.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 24,750 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 6,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 57,353 shares or 2.67% of the stock. 15,778 are held by Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.74% or 6.07 million shares. Wealthcare Lc holds 0% or 219 shares. Wisconsin Capital Management Limited holds 1.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 18,463 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 98,365 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh holds 1.65M shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management holds 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 37,751 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 0.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regions Fin owns 196,805 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Ccm Advisers has 2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brookmont Capital Management accumulated 11,290 shares. Gyroscope Capital Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.45% stake. Asset Management accumulated 47,461 shares.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 32,000 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $65.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Inc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 212,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.92 billion for 32.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon declares $0.6150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclay 7 (IEF) by 10,095 shares to 61,458 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Insurance Holdings Co (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 54,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,313 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX).