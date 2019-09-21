As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Raised Its Stake; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Raised Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $1.24 Million as Shares Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 24,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 224,505 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, up from 199,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 7.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 35.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 45,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 174,750 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.40 million, up from 128,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was made by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Lc stated it has 166,378 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Co Limited has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 9,997 shares. Cwm Ltd Com stated it has 351,276 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Finance Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Matrix Asset Advisors accumulated 225,075 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 155 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,605 shares. Grimes And Company reported 66,292 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Meyer Handelman holds 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 87,100 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 340,426 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 56,064 were accumulated by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Llc. Hgk Asset Management owns 94,140 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $40.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,600 shares to 21,300 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 259,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,543 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares to 149,995 shares, valued at $29.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,328 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).