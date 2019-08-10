As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Auxier Asset Management Has Increased Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Stake by $614,744

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,133 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, down from 125,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 24,832 shares to 127,343 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 28,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,244 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Matthew Price also sold $1.98M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fragasso Gp Incorporated invested in 30,516 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Optimum Advsr owns 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,054 shares. Waverton Investment invested in 0.08% or 15,520 shares. Edgewood Management Lc reported 2,200 shares. West Coast Ltd Liability Co reported 3,618 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 47,325 shares or 1.74% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.1% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Capital Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.91% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mawer Investment Mngmt reported 0.75% stake. Randolph Comm, Ohio-based fund reported 79,145 shares. 4,005 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Chemung Canal Trust has 3.3% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Port accumulated 2,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Howard Capital Management has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,900 shares to 128,885 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,107 shares, and cut its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability holds 426,122 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 51,449 shares. 548,653 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 10,448 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 51,148 shares. Cadinha Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orleans Cap Management La invested 0.69% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust Company has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cwm Ltd accumulated 120,008 shares. North Amer holds 106,590 shares. Private Asset Management holds 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 82,420 shares. Montag A Assoc holds 0.21% or 20,576 shares in its portfolio.

