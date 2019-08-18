As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shares Rose, Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Stock Value Rose, Corsair Capital Management LP Lifted Holding

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 18,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 56,374 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 222,741 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: ENCORE III Full and Open Large Business Suite now available; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares to 62,261 shares, valued at $8.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,107 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 5,222 shares to 6,798 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 22,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,454 shares, and cut its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

