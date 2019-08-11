As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Share Price Rose, Auxier Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Quantres Asset Management LTD Lifted Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $1.52 Million; Shares Rose

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 60,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 129,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 68,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 132.48M shares traded or 90.42% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMl Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 15/03/2018 – Nodechain Inc Adds Fourty Cryptocurrency Mining Rigs to its Growing Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 25/04/2018 – AMD 1Q REV. $1.65B, EST. $1.57B; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – TO OBTAIN FIRST CLINICAL DATA OF MACA-PK PHASE 1/2A STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH AMD IN H1 2019; 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7,513 shares to 62,261 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,999 shares, and cut its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 13,200 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp (NYSE:CBS) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,600 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.