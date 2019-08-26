As The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Mason Street Advisors Upped Stake; Target (TGT) Holder Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.63 Million

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 39,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 249,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66M, up from 209,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 57,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 277,846 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 9.00 million shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,781 shares to 56,509 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co holds 1,091 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 88,273 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. 21,827 are held by Jnba Advsrs. 6,652 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2% or 107,370 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.51% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas Associate owns 20,825 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs has 92,126 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Liability owns 18,824 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 23,336 shares. Moreover, Cap Wealth Planning Llc has 0.9% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Security Natl Trust holds 1.4% or 39,248 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1.38% or 23,608 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 260,900 shares to 239,100 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 267,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Target Stock Is Back in the Big Leagues – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Retail Roundup: Target, Lowe’s Report Earnings Beats; Pros Say Recession, Tariff Concerns Overblown – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big payoff for Target for small strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.