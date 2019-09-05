As The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Cadinha & Co Boosted by $511,710 Its Position; Ronna Sue Cohen Has Increased Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 186.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,077 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 2,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 4.29M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6221.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 841,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 854,749 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 13,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Addenda Cap owns 15,226 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Tru Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1.18% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 42,680 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Com holds 940 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Mgmt holds 0.24% or 20,017 shares. 25,778 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 543,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 10,054 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 194,851 shares. Boston Common Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 107,592 shares. Guyasuta Inv Inc invested in 2.13% or 279,578 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Co Tn holds 3,866 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust owns 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,515 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares to 115,040 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,015 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney call: Streaming bundle to cost $12.99 at Disney Plus launch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis holds 1.8% or 29,087 shares. Andra Ap owns 67,902 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.14M shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd stated it has 1,898 shares. Argi Investment Svcs stated it has 8,170 shares. Boston Prtnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 544,112 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Liability Com has 61,920 shares. Coho Prtn accumulated 0.01% or 3,029 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 66,880 shares. Rmb Cap Lc invested in 18,829 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has 1.23% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 245,503 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0.33% or 9,156 shares in its portfolio. 466,205 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability. Richard C Young & Ltd stated it has 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 2,996 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.