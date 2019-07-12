As The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Shares Were Volatile, Nbw Capital Trimmed by $968,880 Its Position; First Majestic Silver (Put) (AG) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $535,200

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) (AG) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 89,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 684,200 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 773,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 2.42 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC ’17-END 2P RESERVES 120.2M SILVER EQUIVALENT OZ; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – TERMINATED PRE-EXISTING SILVER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP; 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 20,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in The Ultimate Software Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 50,228 shares to 167,191 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 46,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 407,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. $1.66M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Phenicie John C. Another trade for 3,929 shares valued at $1.30 million was sold by Alvaro Felicia. SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8. 70,809 The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares with value of $23.49M were sold by SCHERR SCOTT. 531 shares were sold by FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR, worth $176,290. Shares for $987,351 were sold by Swick Gregory on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 54,126 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 10,023 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability reported 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,835 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 15,000 shares. 10 were reported by Valley Advisers. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc holds 8,781 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 1,067 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors has 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 662 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co Ny reported 28,858 shares stake. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 2.90 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. 3,809 were reported by Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fd Inc (SWZ) by 88,831 shares to 205,516 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontier Communications Corp (Put) by 501,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

