As The Tjx Cos. (TJX) Valuation Rose, Friess Associates Has Decreased Its Holding by $550,564; Seabridge Gold (SA) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding by $4.29 Million as Stock Value Rose

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (TJX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 10,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 355,732 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93M, down from 366,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73M shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 357,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 1.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $822.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 588,046 shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05M shares to 3.93 million shares, valued at $40.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.