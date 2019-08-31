As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its Position by $19.95 Million; Raytheon Company (RTN) Valuation Rose While Edge Wealth Management Boosted Position by $4.92 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 225.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 27,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 39,217 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 12,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.06 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.32 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares to 101,683 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,452 shares, and cut its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares to 346,750 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,372 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).