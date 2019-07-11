As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Increased Its Holding; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Rose, Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $8.65 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.07 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.35 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 20/03/2018 – Richland Source: Mansfield police K9 facility receives donation from Lowe’s for renovations; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares to 109,520 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.55B for 13.00 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM) by 21,442 shares to 990,610 shares, valued at $36.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,372 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).