As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Lifted Its Stake; E Trade Financial Group (ETFC) Holder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Cut Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54 million shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 469.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 376,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 456,507 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.29 million, up from 80,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02M for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) was sold by Curcio Michael John on Saturday, February 9.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,762 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 1.58 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM).

