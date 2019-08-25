As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder St James Investment Company Has Lowered Stake by $1.62 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $489,368

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 30,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 656,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95M, down from 687,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 8.78M shares traded or 38.64% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 33,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.82 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

