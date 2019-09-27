As The Scotts Miracle (SMG) Market Valuation Rose, Wesbanco Bank Upped Stake; As Medtronic (MDT) Shares Rose, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Cut Its Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 15,805 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 12,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in The Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $102.86. About 491,786 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 19/03/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Unit Hawthorne Gardening Co Establishes R&D Alliance With The Flowr Corp; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 17/04/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro to Acquire Sunlight Supply Inc; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS SCOTTS MIRACLE GRO FOR DOWNGRADE; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance; 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 5,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 291,194 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.36M, down from 296,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 3.92 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS FOCUS ON INTERVENTIONAL ONCOLOGY W/ U.S; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72B for 20.98 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 7,178 shares to 120,924 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) by 10,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,216 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (FLOT).

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.