As The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Eam Investors Upped Position; Intl Business Mchn (IBM) Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Trimmed Its Stake by $303,291

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 130,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The institutional investor held 671,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, up from 540,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The Rubicon Project Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $517.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 558,107 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss $27.8M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Intl Business Mchn (IBM) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 2,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 9,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Intl Business Mchn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 4.00 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,065 shares to 54,592 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Developing New Cloud Services and Technology to Help Keep Data Secured from Future Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Demonstrates Commitment to Open Hardware Movement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,567 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 56 shares. 8,039 were accumulated by Choate Advsr. Elm Advisors Lc owns 6,702 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. 40,122 are held by Bridges Investment. Avalon Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,295 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 295,146 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dearborn Llc holds 2.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 225,026 shares. 8,031 were accumulated by Appleton Ma. Nordea Investment Management Ab invested 1.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hamilton Point Advsr Ltd Liability has 1,726 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 279,826 shares. Moreover, Bollard Gp Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,309 shares. Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware accumulated 13,941 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.31B for 13.20 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 5,834 shares to 15,148 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,104 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).