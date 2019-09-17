As The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shares Rose, Parnassus Investments Raised Its Holding; Cohen Capital Management Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 34,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 5.50M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 795,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4.46 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489.42M, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 2.75 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.28% or 17,852 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Financial Lc owns 79,290 shares. 1.45M are held by Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northeast accumulated 190,891 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 104,372 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma. 10 invested in 41,921 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability accumulated 109,165 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 2.07M shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 4,660 shares. Whalerock Point Lc accumulated 51,342 shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 329,625 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Salem Mgmt owns 9,518 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Com holds 148,048 shares. Lvw Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crestwood Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 66,439 shares to 426,481 shares, valued at $461.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 236,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

