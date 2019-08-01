As The New York Times Company (NYT) Stock Value Rose, Eam Investors Trimmed Its Position; Private Advisor Group Lowered Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYT) by 40.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 26,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 38,960 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 65,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in The New York Times Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 1.40M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Weinstein reporting earns Pulitzer Prize for New York Times, New Yorker; 03/05/2018 – New York Times Co. Reports Revenue Growth as Digital Subscriptions Rise; 19/04/2018 – CCHR Promotes New York Times Expose on Antidepressant Scandal: Antidepressants are Addictive; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kelly’s remarks on border-crossers stir outrage; 16/04/2018 – New York Times Wins Three Pulitzer Prizes, Reuters Wins Two; 06/03/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Executive Editor Calls Opinion Page `Far Left Wing’ In Private Meeting; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 8,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 103,574 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26 million, down from 112,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXTENDS PRE-MKT LOSS TO 2.3% ON REPORT OF FTC PROBE; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Asked to Meet With House Panel Amid Crisis; 24/05/2018 – Facebook remains haunted by revelations that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with political data firm Cambridge Analytica; 05/04/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Needs to Do Better Protecting Data (Video); 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 24/03/2018 – Fund of Information: Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – After Facebook, Sweden set for more data centre deals -Vattenfall

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 6,553 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 55,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 194,151 are owned by Seatown Pte Limited. Cornerstone Advisors reported 257,704 shares. Tb Alternative Assets holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 32,200 shares. Snow Capital Management LP holds 0.15% or 14,233 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.05% or 15,275 shares. Granite Point Lp accumulated 56,250 shares. Ctc Lc reported 741,860 shares. 10,050 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Golub Group Inc reported 300,176 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Lc invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 109,597 shares. American Rech & Management holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,695 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Company (Wy) has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bamco Ny has 93,116 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Ellington Gru Llc has invested 0.37% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 10,400 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 1,350 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,786 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9,103 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 7,771 shares. 57,500 were reported by Atlanta Capital Management L L C. Lateef Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 5.11% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 58,281 shares. Oz Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.01% or 77,457 shares.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 149,767 shares to 386,854 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 19,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,343 shares, and has risen its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 46.95 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.