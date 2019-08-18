As The Navigators Group (NAVG) Market Value Were Volatile, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Stake; As Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Market Value Declined, Atlas Browninc Has Trimmed by $2.37 Million Its Holding

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NAVG) by 200.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 482,410 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 723,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.55 million, up from 241,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in The Navigators Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 45,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 146,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76M, down from 192,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 793,399 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators Announces First Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: International Speedway Corporation Acquired By NASCAR Holdings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,697 shares to 54,065 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,715 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,469 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.11% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 31,753 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 127,496 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 0.1% stake. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 4,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Proshare Advisors invested in 0% or 2,921 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,301 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0% or 340 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Papa Johnâ€™s Auditor Swap Is Not a Good Look – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, AAN, PZZA – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papa John’s: More Bad News Makes The Share Price Interesting Again – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wendy’s Banks on Unit Expansion & Technology Amid High Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 66,707 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 987,634 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 93,392 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Argi Investment Svcs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 50,882 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,904 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 56,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Asset Ltd stated it has 29,871 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 74,066 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.95 million shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 70,193 shares.