As The Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose, Highstreet Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Banc Funds Co Position in Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Has Raised by $4.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 63.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 71,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.38 million, up from 112,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 6.11% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 286,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $823.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 67,027 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 144,176 shares to 248,111 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 148,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 533,704 shares, and cut its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 2.70 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 173,820 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Co stated it has 110,709 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.19% or 275,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 7,726 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Bridgeway Management holds 195,290 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 267,822 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Investment. D E Shaw And owns 40,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 221,513 shares. 13,091 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 94,056 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 50,045 shares.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Closing of Acquisition of Somerset Hills Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2013, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results and Increases Cash Dividend 9% – GlobeNewswire” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PBPB vs. SHAK: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky Cohen Security has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.26% or 59,477 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Lc reported 1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Concorde Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menora Mivtachim Limited accumulated 334,570 shares. Nomura Holdings has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highstreet Asset reported 184,395 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mathes Com reported 1,050 shares. Cullinan Associate Incorporated stated it has 18,775 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 2,000 were reported by Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co. The Florida-based Provise Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 271,041 shares. Cape Ann Bank invested in 1,295 shares. Fin Advisory Group, Texas-based fund reported 5,601 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 5,567 shares to 3,103 shares, valued at $403,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,196 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQUNF).