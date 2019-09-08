As The Hershey Company (HSY) Share Value Rose, Holder Oakbrook Investments Raised Holding; As Mastercard Cl A (MA) Shares Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Lifted Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 23,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 245,681 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.75M, up from 221,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in The Hershey Company (HSY) by 103.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 7,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 15,070 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 7,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in The Hershey Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.18M shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Shareholders Elect Nine Directors to Board; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS OFFERING OF NOTES DUE 2020, NOTES DUE 2021; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hershey Co’s Proposed Sr Unsecured Notes; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases ‘Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 26/04/2018 – Hershey’s Brand Investments Boost Sales; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Teams Up With Hershey Native & Soccer Phenom Christian Pulisic

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6,560 shares to 42,930 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,191 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 16,456 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 5,541 shares. Hershey reported 3.80 million shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 164,153 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested in 5,391 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% or 709 shares. Parthenon Limited reported 2,600 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. Griffin Asset Management has 0.25% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 15,480 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) or 3,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 142,754 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO sold $1.53M worth of stock.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 3,789 shares to 76,950 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen Steer Reit (ICF) by 3,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,254 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.