As The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Market Value Declined, Foster & Motley Cut Its Holding; As A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) by 28.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 16,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 57,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.87M market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 546,875 shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 27.21% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 18/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – BRIAN COMSTOCK HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 255,811 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 26/03/2018 – ABM Industries at Group Meeting Hosted By CL King Today; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 17.56 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 9,309 shares to 22,871 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 10,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $338,917 activity. Shares for $235,067 were sold by JACOBSEN RENE.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 15,130 shares to 66,882 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl Etf by 58,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us Large Company Etf (FNDX).