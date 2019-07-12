As The Gorman (GRC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Trimmed by $795,399 Its Position; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Lendingtree New (TREE)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.06M market cap company. It closed at $30.74 lastly. It is up 4.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 608.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 76,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.09M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $427.95. About 3,512 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.01% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 42,309 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 196,653 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 4,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 1,025 shares. Heartland Advsr accumulated 113,229 shares. Aperio Grp stated it has 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Johnson Counsel owns 21,547 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 4,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 38,493 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 31,147 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.07% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 54,768 shares.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Workiva Wins GRC Value Award for Policy Management – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Avon appoints HCL Technologies as IT infrastructure Services Partner to Support ongoing Digital Transformation – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EPAM Expands Education and Learning Offerings With Acquisition of Competentum – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares to 51,394 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saban Cap Acquisition Corp by 200,000 shares to 261,369 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JACK) by 90,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,500 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank reported 22 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 0.17% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,217 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.19% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Assetmark holds 0% or 207 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 4,257 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Federated Invsts Pa holds 9,248 shares. Highlander Mngmt Ltd stated it has 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 14,854 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 9,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 14,026 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,700 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,014 shares. Geode Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 584 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar General’s Sturdy Comps & Better Pricing to Fuel Sales – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LendingTree Aims to Boost Fee Income, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LendingTree (TREE) to Acquire ValuePenguin.com for $105M – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ALK submits registration application for tree SLIT-tablet in Canada – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Realty Income Corp.’s Dividend Is Safe – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.