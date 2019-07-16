As The Gorman (GRC) Share Value Declined, Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Rodgers Brothers Has Decreased Federated Investors (FII) Holding by $389,615 as Shares Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Gorman (GRC) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 24,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,211 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 111,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Gorman for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 25,307 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (FII) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 13,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,070 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 97,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 656,501 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Total Manager Assets Were $392.2B at March 31, Up 8% From a Year Earlie; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gold Resource Corporation Achieves 2018 Annual Gold and Silver Production Targets – GlobeNewswire” on January 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income Of $0.01 Per Share, Maintains 2019 Production Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gorman-Rupp down 6% on Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Resource Corporation Appoints Kimberly Perry as Independent Director – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 101,758 shares to 128,249 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,598 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.02% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 1.73 million shares. 4,524 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Northern Trust holds 259,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 1,671 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc has 1.89 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). King Luther accumulated 381,263 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 15,304 are owned by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 6,104 shares. Sg Americas Ltd has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 3,869 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited has 0.06% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 281,227 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.07% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 232,889 shares. Kessler Investment Ltd Co owns 1,708 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares to 113,255 shares, valued at $9.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Federated Pa accumulated 34,044 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Prospector Partners Lc has invested 2% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Bb&T Securities Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 11,868 shares. Arrowstreet Lp owns 1.07 million shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc has 783 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 93,735 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 60 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Muhlenkamp & Communication Inc accumulated 247,669 shares or 3.44% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 32,275 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 16,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $60.74M for 13.92 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.