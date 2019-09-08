As The Coca (KO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder John G Ullman & Associates Cut Its Position; River Road Asset Management Holds Holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 10,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 8,006 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 18,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 9.09 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 94,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 397,048 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.70M, up from 302,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.72. About 1.36 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 11,000 shares to 574,620 shares, valued at $39.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company holds 143,454 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Ca invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Vestor Capital Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 122,704 shares. 7,824 were reported by First Financial In. Montecito Bancorp & Tru stated it has 1.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Mercantile has 72,326 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has 0.66% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 166,606 shares. Moreover, Aimz Investment Lc has 0.94% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 29,136 shares. Butensky Cohen Security Incorporated reported 54,164 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 52,559 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 358,948 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5.65M shares. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries In (NYSE:AWI) by 18,000 shares to 507,317 shares, valued at $40.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 931,886 shares, and cut its stake in Computer Programs And Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 0.51% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cap Guardian Trust Company, California-based fund reported 3,010 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Ltd Company has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 108,227 were reported by Sei Investments. Clark Mngmt Group has invested 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Llp has invested 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Management Llc has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First Personal Svcs reported 2,290 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 114,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Girard Ptnrs Limited holds 0.16% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 6,808 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 1.64 million shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr accumulated 10,762 shares. Congress Asset Ma owns 43,456 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed reported 382,208 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

