As The Coca (KO) Valuation Rose, Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose, Bright Rock Capital Management Boosted Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 88.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 3.28 million shares traded or 50.42% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.35M shares traded or 61.86% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

