As The Coca (KO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.11 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) by $1.93 Million

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 19.20M shares traded or 58.72% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil’s to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 19.30% up from the average. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld: No Current Employee Has Received an SEC Wells Notice; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.41 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 19,655 shares in its portfolio. 906,459 were reported by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com. Capital Fund owns 24,336 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 144,655 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 3,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc owns 8,977 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). 372,156 are owned by Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp. Eqis reported 0.05% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 290,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 9,017 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group owns 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 6.24M shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 10,766 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Company reported 750 shares stake. Prudential Finance holds 0% or 7,950 shares.