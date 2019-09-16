As The Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Lowered Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered by $560,000 Its Position

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71M, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.02. About 1.45 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO)

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives analyzed 8,000 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39M, down from 42,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.80 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

