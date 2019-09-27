As The Coca (KO) Share Value Rose, Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Cut by $7.11 Million Its Stake; Middleton & Co Cut Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Declined

Middleton & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc sold 235 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.12M, down from 19,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 139,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 364,885 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 504,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 11.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $645.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,820 shares to 27,531 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.