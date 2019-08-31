As The Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,429 are owned by Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.36% stake. 69,578 were reported by Inverness Counsel Ltd. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 3.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Spirit Of America Ny accumulated 8,860 shares. 10,535 were reported by Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corp. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 21,331 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Zacks Investment holds 1.85% or 617,241 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Marietta Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,162 shares. Ajo Lp owns 3.09M shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 11,363 shares. Independent Invsts stated it has 83,785 shares or 4.57% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 14,012 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01 million and $167.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Inc has 1.02 million shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca stated it has 5,600 shares. Inr Advisory Service Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,413 shares. The New York-based Hs Mgmt Partners has invested 6.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 10 reported 14,458 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.03% or 5,989 shares in its portfolio. Gibson Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 1.55 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blue invested in 22,151 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 216,391 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Semper Augustus Investments Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First Merchants Corporation invested in 0.17% or 22,609 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Beach Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 14,660 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Co stated it has 410 shares.

