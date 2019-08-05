As The Coca (KO) Share Price Rose, Holder Cook & Bynum Capital Management Trimmed by $10.05 Million Its Holding; Coca Cola Company (KO) Market Value Rose While Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lifted by $838,120 Its Stake

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 18,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.54 million, up from 996,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 13.10M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 02/04/2018 – CyprusStockwatch: Coca-Cola Rethinks PR Agency Roster; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,291 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. 102,752 were accumulated by Guyasuta Investment Advsrs. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc has 66,844 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 10,222 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 2.14M shares. Finemark State Bank And owns 213,205 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 7.88M shares. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp owns 971 shares. Moreover, First Bank & Trust Tru has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hamel invested in 0.88% or 41,783 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 587,440 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Btim holds 0.03% or 48,955 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Lc, California-based fund reported 98,510 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,052 shares to 204,909 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,677 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Is Beginning To Turn The Ship – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

